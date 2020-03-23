This report focuses on the global status of enterprise wellness software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Corporate Wellness software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main actors covered in this study

Optimity

MediKeeper

Virgin Pulse

Blacksquared

Burner Fitness

Morneau Shepell

MoveSpring

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

cloud- based web market segment by application, divided into SMEs of large companies

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the global status of enterprise wellness software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of Corporate Wellness software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the enterprise wellness software market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of enterprise wellness software

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the global market for enterprise wellness software by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 Web-based

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of corporate wellness software by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large companies

1.5.3 SME

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Market outlook for corporate wellness software (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in enterprise wellness software by region

2.2.1 Size of the corporate wellness software market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of corporate wellness software by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Forecast size of the market for enterprise wellness software by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the corporate wellness software market

2.3.6 Main interviews with key players in enterprise wellness software (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 Leading global players in enterprise wellness software by market size

3.1.1 Global Top Co

