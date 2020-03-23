Urease is an enzyme in the class of phosphotriesterases and amidohydrolases which catalyzes the hydrolysis reaction of urea thereby forming ammonia and carbon dioxide. The primary source of urease are plants, algae, fungi and yeast. Among the plant sourced, urease jack bean urease are the best characterized and bacteria sourced yield low quantity of urease.

Urease has wide industrial applications which includes diagnostic kits for measuring urea, as reducing agent in alcoholic beverages. Besides, urease find major use in the biosensors which are required for hemodialysis systems. Urease inhibitors are also widely used in controlling (slow down) the rate of hydrolysis of urea. Some of the mostly used inhibitors are N-(n-Butyl) thiophosphoric triamide (NBTPT or NBPT) which has less toxicity and ability to get mixed or coated on urea fertilizers. The fertilizers industry and the clinical requirements will boost global urease market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12148

Some of the key players identified in the global urease market are BBI Solutions, Sekisui Diagnostics Limited, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd etc.

The urease market is primarily driven by its increasing use in the industrial applications such as biosensors. Since plant sourced urease results in less toxicity and almost no side effects further benefits the growth of global urease market. The agronomic and eco-friendly benefits of urease in the inhibitors will fuel the global urease market. Also, the global trend of adoption of organic items over synthetic ones and increasing consumption in clinical diagnostics will aid the growth of global urease market.

The global urease market is segmented on the basis of source and application.

Based on the source, global urease market is segmented into:

Plant Source Jack Beans Soy Beans

Bacterial Source Lactobacillus ruminis Corynebacterium lillium Lactobacillus fermentum Lactobacillus reuteri Bacillus fastidiosus Arthrobacter globiformis Escherichia coli

Fungi Source Aspergillus niger Aspergillus nidulans Rhizopus oryzae

Others

Based on the application, the global urease market is segmented into:

Biosensors

Clinical Chemistry (Diagnostic kits, reducing agent in alcoholic beverages)

Others

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12148

The global urease market is geographically divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America, especially US holds major share of urease market due the increase consumption in clinical research. Followed by North America is Europe and Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. In Asia Pacific India, Korea, and Bhutan possess major prospectus for urease consumption with majority use as inhibitors for agro industries. The consumption of urease in Latin America is expected to increase during the forecast period with companies such as DASA, the renowned medical diagnostic company in Brazil. The global urease market will show increasing trend of consumption due to industrial applications and clinical diagnostic tests during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.