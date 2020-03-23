Preimplantation genetic diagnosis is a genetic testing procedure to know genetic abnormalities. It is used to identify genetic defects within embryos before the implantation. These defects are produced through in-vitro fertilization. Couples who are at risk of passing genetic chromosome abnormality or diseases to their children go through this treatment. For detection of chromosome aneuploidy from structural chromosome rearrangements Preimplantation genetic diagnosis is most frequently used in assisted reproduction technologies. In this process in uterus genetically healthy empbryo gets transfered. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis process includes Biopsy, amplification and DNA isolation (preparation of geneticmaterial), analysis and result. This way PGD helps in case of reproductive failures like major birth anomalies, failed implantation and miscarriages.

Increasing demand for diagnosis of genetic disorders, non-invasive biopsy procedure and genetic sequencing & reducing cost of IVF treatments are some majors driving the genetic diagnosis market. In addition, rising awareness about high risk of chromosomal abnormalities in the recent generation and prevention of genetic disorders are further fuelling the global preimplantation diagnosis market. However, the fear of safety and privacy of genetic data and some strict government rules and regulations related to genetic diagnosis of the embryo may hinder the growth of the market.

On the basis of application market can be segmented into Aneuploidy, Single Gene Disorders, X- Linked Diseases, Gender Selection, Chromosomal Abnormalities and others. Furthermore, looping based on the regional demarcation preimplantation genetic diagnosis market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, rising demand for fertility clinics and adoption of new technologies for preimplantation diagnostic procedures are driving the growth of preimplantation genetic diagnosis market. There are several key players which are presently functioning in this sector. The major Players having a strong hold in the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market are Reprogenetics, LLC, Yikon Genomics Co., Ltd, Genea Limited, Natera, Inc, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and many others.

Key Market Players

Reprogenetics, LLC

Genea Limited

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Genesis Genetics Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Yikon Genomics Co., Ltd

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Invitae Corporation.

Market Segments: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market

By application Aneuploidy X- Linked Diseases Single Gene Disorders Chromosomal Abnormalities Gender Selection Others

By end-users Fertility clinic Maternity centers Research & academia

By Region North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Central & South America Brazil Mexico



Key Sources

Industry Associations

Research papers

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key industry leaders

Technology consultants

Others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new applications for this market?

What is the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Where will the industry go in the long run?

Key Stakeholders

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Screening Product Manufacturing Companies

Suppliers/Distributors

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Screening Service Providers

Fertility Clinics and Maternity Centers

Academic Institutes and Research Institutes

Independent and Government Regulatory Bodies

Medical Reimbursement and Insurance Providers

