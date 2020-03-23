Read more details @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/paper-chemicals-market

Major manufacturers around the world are working towards cutting down cost for manufacturing of paper packaging material and are well versed with the advantages of using recycled paper, which can cut down the cost of packaging material to almost 40%. Additionally, the growing implementation of strict government norms pertaining to reduction in carbon emissions and environmental concerns are also key factors projected to fuel the consumption of recycled paper packaging in the coming years.

The market is experiencing a swing from paper to digital means which is expected to restraint the paper chemical market. This switch has also led to the closure of inefficient, small mills coupled with losing their customer base. The demand for graphic paper is declining and can have a negative impact on the paper chemical market. Furthermore, the growing concerns over cutting down of trees for making paper and pulp is projected to affect the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Application:

Packaging industry is one of the emerging application for paper chemicals

Use of proper packaging protects the goods from getting damaged, till the product is delivered from the manufacturing point and reaches the final consumer. It also prevents any wastage associated to the products and reduces the transportation risk involved during delivery. The use of specialty paper chemicals helps to decrease the water and energy consumption, recycle wastepaper, and decreases the raw material intake. The use of specialty paper chemicals do not compromise other functional properties of the paper but only tend to reduce the all over paper weight.

Specialty paper chemicals have also enabled a remarkable increase in the speed of paper machines. With the rise in the e-commerce sector and online shopping activities, there is a high demand for strong packaging products. Growing industries and production of good quality products is also influencing the packaging market in a positive way. Additionally, the rise in food grade biodegradable packaging is expected to boost the demand for paper packaging, driving the market growth in the coming years.

Growing environmental concerns and the increasing need to reduce toxic emissions across the world is driving the use of recycled paper packaging. There is a growing use of recycled paper packaging in various industries such as personal care, healthcare, food and beverages, manufacturing, and several others.

Regional Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a very fast pace in the paper chemicals market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing population, rising demand for various goods and products, e-commerce is projected to drive the growth of paper chemical market. Furthermore, the fast paced growth of the paper chemical industry in the region can also be attributed to the increasing number of pulp and paper production facilities in developing countries from developed regions such as Europe and North America, due to the low labour costs and abundant availability of raw materials. Additionally, the growing number of manufacturers and expansion of capacity in the pulp and paper industry in countries such as Southeast Asia and India is projected to boost the paper chemicals market in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

