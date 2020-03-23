The global library management software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2025. The rise in demand of automation in library automation is boosting the growth of the global library management software market during the forecast period. Also, the convenience of the all in one library management software which can be accessed through mobiles, tablets and other devices is further fueling the growth of the global library management software market.

This software is capable of efficient resource management which includes library functions such as books & bills tracking, patron’s records keeping and handling customer database. This has reduced complexity in library management, thus, many academic and educational institutions have adopted the software driving the growth of the global library management software market by 2025.

Cloud-based library software is projected to continue its dominance in the global library management software market. The cloud-based software can be accessed from multiple devices and updating the software with the latest version is comparatively easy. Further, pay-as-you-go model in cloud deployment is pushing public and even government library in developed nations to boost the adoption of software, driving the growth of the global library management software market.

School is projected to be the largest end user in the global library management software market growing at a CAGR of 4% by 2025. Schools are focused on providing quality education to its students by providing them with access to books, journals and white papers and software are helping them ease the process. Further, organized record keeping and data maintenance is the reason major schools are adopting to software driving the growth of the global library software market. The academic library is projected to be the second fastest growing end-users in the global library management software market by 2025.

North America is anticipated to be the largest valued region by 2025 in the global library management software. Access to the latest cloud-based library management software schools, university and other academic institutions are projected to adopt to the software driving the growth of the region in the global library management software market by the end of the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.1% in the global library management software market as schools, university and other academic institutions in major countries such as India and China are now increasing the use of software as they have now become aware of the benefits the software has to offer. This is driving the growth of the region in the global library management software.

Players that are projected to make an impact in the global library management software are Book Systems, Inc, Capita plc, Innovative Interfaces Inc., CR2 Technologies Limited, Insight Informatics Pty Ltd, Sirsi Corporation, PowerSchool and ProQuest LLC. The players in the global library management software market are focused on launching the latest version of the software to fortify their market position. For instance, Capita plc in 2016, deployed web-based staff interface Soprano, which is an easy to use cloud-based software that delivers staff with real-time access library management software through any internet-enabled device.

