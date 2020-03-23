This report focuses on the global status of incident response software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of incident response software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main players covered in this study
Rapid7 InsightIDR
Swimlane
D3 Security
Cb Response
IBM Resilient
DERDACK
Cyber Triage
Symantec
AlienVault USM
Resolve
Siemplify
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by application, divided into SMEs of
large companies
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the global status of incident response software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of incident response software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the incident response software market are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Players covered: ranking by income from incident response software
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global incident response software market by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 Web-based
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Market share of incident response software by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large companies
1.5.3 SME
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Market outlook for incident response software (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in incident response software by region
2.2.1 Size of the incident response software market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of incident response software by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Incident response software Market size forecast by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Incident response software market growth strategy
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main actors of the incident response software (opinion leaders)
Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players
3.1 Main global players in incident response software by market size
3.1.1 Global Resp for Major Incidents
To continue…
