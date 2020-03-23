This report focuses on the global status of Threat Intelligence software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Threat Intelligence software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Key players covered in this study

Lookout

McAfee

CylancePROTECT

Symantec

Cisco Talos

Sophos UTM

Logic Alert

Distil Networks

FortiGate

SolarWinds

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by application, divided into

large

SME companies

market sector by region / country, this report covers

North America in

Europe

China

Japan

South Asia – Central

India

and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are:

Analyze the global threat Intelligence software status, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Present the development of Threat Intelligence software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the Market size for Threat Intelligence software is as follows:

Historical year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: Ranking by turnover of Threat Intelligence software

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global Threat Intelligence software market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 Web-based

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of Threat Intelligence software by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large companies

1.5.3 SME

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Threat Intelligence software market outlook (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth of Threat Intelligence Trends software by region

2.2.1 Size of the threat intelligence software market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of Threat Intelligence software by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Market size predicted by Threat Intelligence software by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Sector trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Trends in

market 2.3.2 Main market trends

2.3 .3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the threat intelligence software market

2.3.6 Key Interviews with Key Threat Intelligence Software Actors (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 Leading global players in threat intelligence software by market size (

after)

