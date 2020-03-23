China market price of riboflavin is expected to enlarger in recent years. With long-term over-supply of riboflavin, the future price trend depends on the inventories of leading companies. The most widely used riboflavin include: Content 80% Vitamin B2, Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2 and Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2. For Content 80% Vitamin B2, it mainly used in feed additives and account for about 68.04% of the market share.

Riboflavin is mainly used as additives, such as feed additives, food additives, and also pharmaceutical industry. As everybody understanding of riboflavin medicinal value growing, cosmetics industry is becoming the part of riboflavin. Among them, the feed additive account for about 70.96% of the market share.

The global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market is valued at 8581.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 11880 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Top leading key Players in the Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market

– Guangji Pharmaceutical

– DSM

– BASF

– Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals

– NB GROUP

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Breakdown Data by Type

– Content 80% Vitamin B2

– Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2

– Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Breakdown Data by Application

– Feed Additives

– Food Additives

– Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– China

– European Union

– Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

This report presents the worldwide Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

