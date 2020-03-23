Vertical farming is a practice of producing food items on vertically inclined surfaces. Rather than farming vegetables and foods at a single level in field or in greenhouse, vertical farming produces food items in a vertical stack layers. The method of vertical farming is majorly integrated into structures such as shipping container, skyscraper, or repurposed warehouse.

Need to grow food items without herbicides or pesticides in limited areas. This factor responsible for driving the growth of the vertical farming market. Nevertheless, production of biopharmaceutical products in buildings is expected to gain high momentum in the future and so will provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the vertical farming market.

Key players profiled in the report include Aerofarms, Agrilution, American Hydroponics, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Green Sense Farms, LLC, Illumitex, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Greens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems

The “Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vertical farming market with detailed market segmentation by growth mechanism, component, and geography. The global vertical farming market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vertical farming market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global vertical farming market is segmented on the basis of growth mechanism and component. Based on growth mechanism, the vertical farming market is segmented into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics. On the basis of component into hydroponics components, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material, and others.

