Global Luxury Sofa Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Luxury Sofa Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Luxury Sofa Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Luxury Sofa market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Luxury Sofa Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Luxury Sofa Market: Natuzzi Italia, Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited), Cassina (Poltrona Frau), Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.), La-Z-Boy, Roche Bobois, B＆B Italia, Sofa＆Chair Company, BESPOKE SOFA LONDON, Willow＆Hall, Nella Vetrina, Interi Furniture, John Sankey, Bernhardt Furniture Company, Montauk Sofa, Modenese Interiors, Sherrill Furniture Company

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Luxury Sofa Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Luxury Sofa Market Segmentation By Product: Leather Sofa, Fabric Sofa

Global Luxury Sofa Market Segmentation By Application: Household, Commercial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Luxury Sofa Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Luxury Sofa Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Luxury Sofa Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Sofa Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Sofa Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Leather Sofa

1.2.2 Fabric Sofa

1.3 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Sofa Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Luxury Sofa Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Sofa Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Sofa Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Sofa Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Sofa Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Sofa Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Sofa Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Luxury Sofa as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Sofa Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Sofa Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Luxury Sofa Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Luxury Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Luxury Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Luxury Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Luxury Sofa by Application

4.1 Luxury Sofa Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Luxury Sofa Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Luxury Sofa Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Luxury Sofa Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Luxury Sofa Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Luxury Sofa by Application

4.5.2 Europe Luxury Sofa by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Luxury Sofa by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa by Application

5 North America Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Luxury Sofa Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Sofa Business

10.1 Natuzzi Italia

10.1.1 Natuzzi Italia Corporation Information

10.1.2 Natuzzi Italia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Natuzzi Italia Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Natuzzi Italia Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.1.5 Natuzzi Italia Recent Development

10.2 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited)

10.2.1 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Natuzzi Italia Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.2.5 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Recent Development

10.3 Cassina (Poltrona Frau)

10.3.1 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.3.5 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Recent Development

10.4 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.)

10.4.1 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.4.5 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Recent Development

10.5 La-Z-Boy

10.5.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information

10.5.2 La-Z-Boy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 La-Z-Boy Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 La-Z-Boy Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.5.5 La-Z-Boy Recent Development

10.6 Roche Bobois

10.6.1 Roche Bobois Corporation Information

10.6.2 Roche Bobois Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Roche Bobois Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Roche Bobois Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.6.5 Roche Bobois Recent Development

10.7 B＆B Italia

10.7.1 B＆B Italia Corporation Information

10.7.2 B＆B Italia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 B＆B Italia Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 B＆B Italia Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.7.5 B＆B Italia Recent Development

10.8 Sofa＆Chair Company

10.8.1 Sofa＆Chair Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sofa＆Chair Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sofa＆Chair Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sofa＆Chair Company Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.8.5 Sofa＆Chair Company Recent Development

10.9 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON

10.9.1 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Corporation Information

10.9.2 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.9.5 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Recent Development

10.10 Willow＆Hall

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Sofa Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Willow＆Hall Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Willow＆Hall Recent Development

10.11 Nella Vetrina

10.11.1 Nella Vetrina Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nella Vetrina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nella Vetrina Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nella Vetrina Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.11.5 Nella Vetrina Recent Development

10.12 Interi Furniture

10.12.1 Interi Furniture Corporation Information

10.12.2 Interi Furniture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Interi Furniture Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Interi Furniture Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.12.5 Interi Furniture Recent Development

10.13 John Sankey

10.13.1 John Sankey Corporation Information

10.13.2 John Sankey Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 John Sankey Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 John Sankey Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.13.5 John Sankey Recent Development

10.14 Bernhardt Furniture Company

10.14.1 Bernhardt Furniture Company Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bernhardt Furniture Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bernhardt Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Bernhardt Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.14.5 Bernhardt Furniture Company Recent Development

10.15 Montauk Sofa

10.15.1 Montauk Sofa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Montauk Sofa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Montauk Sofa Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Montauk Sofa Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.15.5 Montauk Sofa Recent Development

10.16 Modenese Interiors

10.16.1 Modenese Interiors Corporation Information

10.16.2 Modenese Interiors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Modenese Interiors Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Modenese Interiors Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.16.5 Modenese Interiors Recent Development

10.17 Sherrill Furniture Company

10.17.1 Sherrill Furniture Company Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sherrill Furniture Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Sherrill Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sherrill Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Products Offered

10.17.5 Sherrill Furniture Company Recent Development

11 Luxury Sofa Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Sofa Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Sofa Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

