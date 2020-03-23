Microbiome are the group of microorganisms that grow on saliva, skin layers, conjunctiva, oral mucosa and the gastrointestinal tract. Microbiome sequencing is the study and analysis of microbes groups located outside and inside of the human body to gain knowledge about human microbes. The main objective of microbiome research study is to comprehend the role and function of microbes in human health and disease. In initial days, examining samples from human skin, stool, or blood was labour-intensive and time consuming procedures followed by phenotypic or genotypic analysis. However, next-generation sequencing (NGS) has enabled us to run numerous high-profile collaborative projects at the same time.

This Market intelligence report on Microbiome Sequencing Services market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Microbiome Sequencing Services market have also been mentioned in the study.

Rising utilization of microbiomes in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics and mechanical headways in cutting edge sequencing, rising investment in microbiome research, growing interest in understanding role of microbiome in human health are few factors driving the microbiome sequencing services market. However, the lack of government regulations, and legitimate issues identified with NGS are the main factors limiting the development of microbiome sequencing services market.

Top Players:

1.Baseclear B. V.

2. Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

3. Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg

4. Zymo Research Corp.

5. Rancho Biosciences

6. Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.

7. Microbiome Insights Inc.

8. Openbiome

9. Resphera Biosciences, LLC.

10. Ubiome, Inc.

