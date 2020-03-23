ReportsnReports added a new report on The Spain Online Retailing Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Spain Online Retailing Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Spain Online Retailing Market.

“Online Retailing in Spain, Summary & Forecasts to 2021”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Spain retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Spain retail industry. Online sales in Spain grew at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2011 and 2016 to reach 8.3 billion, and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2016-2021 to reach 14.9 billion by 2021. However, the online penetration was just 3.9% in 2016. This channel holds a huge potential as consumers are showing greater inclination towards shopping online.

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

– The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2016 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels

– Spanish online retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2016-2021

– M-commerce and social commerce driving online retailing

– Online retail in Spain to boosted by global players

– Electricals and clothing & footwear taking largest share of online sales

– Clothing and footwear will be the largest and the fastest-growing online market

– Multi channel retailers taking highest share of online sales

– Amazons entry threatens market share of domestic multi-channel and online retailers

– Popularity of skincare will boost sales of beauty products online

