This KOL Insight briefing focuses on KOLs views of novel treatment options for moderate UC.

The briefing includes analysis of KOL opinion on the following topic areas –

– Current clinical management of moderate UC patients

– Awareness of novel therapies in development suitable for moderate UC

– Perception of Phase II apremilast data in moderate UC

– Expectations for treatment algorithm positioning of apremilast

– Potential for future combination therapy with apremilast

– Perception of apremilast’s other labels in psoriasis (PsO) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA)

Key Highlights of this Report-

– Nearly half of all UC patients seen in the majority of KOLs clinical practices are considered as having moderate UC

– Most KOLs would initially treat moderate UC patients with 5-ASAs, moving to anti-TNF therapies if patients do not respond

– KOLs stated that less than 10% of moderate UC patients required surgical intervention.

Scope of the Report-

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharmas analysis of primary research with our inflammatory bowel disease key opinion leaders (KOLs)

– In total, we conducted interviews with 10 KOLs: 5 Europe-based & 5 N. America-based

– Interviews performed during March 2018

– KOL data is analyzed to produce: Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts.

Reasons to buy this report-

Combines Qualitative & semi-quantitative insight from key opinion leaders on "novel treatment options for moderate UC"

Includes insight & recommendations from our disease-specific healthcare analysts

Utilizes independent expert viewpoints to validate the impact of new clinical data & emerging trends on management of UC

Provides cost-effective support for your advisory boards, with topics acting as a catalyst for further expert discussion.

