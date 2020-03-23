This KOL Insight briefing focuses on KOLs views of selective JAK inhibitors in IBD.

The briefing includes analysis of KOL opinion on the following topic areas –

– Maintenance data for selective JAKs in Crohns disease

– Differentiating strategies for selective and non-selective JAKs in IBD

– Choice of primary endpoints for IBD trials?Selective JAKs expected efficacy in UC

– Real-world use of JAKs in IBD

Key Highlights of this Report-

– KOLs were broadly impressed with upadacitinibs Week 52 data in Crohns disease, but views of filgotinibs Week 20 data were mixed

– Most KOLs stated that upadacitinib maintenance data matched and reinforced positive expectations for upadacitinib in Crohns disease

– KOL consensus is that mid-range doses (6/12mg), or extended release equivalents should be used in upadacitinibs Phase III program.

Scope of the Report-

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharmas analysis of primary research with our inflammatory bowel disease key opinion leaders (KOLs)

– In total, we conducted interviews with 10 KOLs: 5 Europe-based & 5 N. America-based

– Interviews performed during June 2017

– KOL data is analyzed to produce: Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Background

Research Panel Composition

Results & Implications

Appendix