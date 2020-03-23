Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Aerial Photography Market” has been added to orbis research database.
Aerial Photography is the taking of photographs of the ground from an elevated/direct-down position. Usually the camera is not supported by a ground-based structure. Platforms for aerial photography include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or “drones”), balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, pigeons, kites, parachutes, stand-alone telescoping and vehicle-mounted poles. Mounted cameras may be triggered remotely or automatically; hand-held photographs may be taken by a photographer.
The key players covered in this study
Blom ASA
Digital Aerial Solutions
Cooper Aerial Surveys
Fugro
Landiscor Aerial Information
EagleView Technology
Nearmap
Kucera International
Quantum Spatial
Geomni
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Helicopters
Fixed-Wing Aircraft
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government Agencies
Military & Defense
Energy Sector
Agriculture and Forestry
Civil Engineering
Commercial Enterprises
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aerial Photography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aerial Photography development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
