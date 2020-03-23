Antibiotic-Free Meat Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2025

Global Antibiotic-Free Meat Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Antibiotic-Free Meat market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market are Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Springer Mountain Farms, Smart Chicken, Applegate, Bell & Evans, DaBecca Natural Foods, Foster Farms, EVOL FOODS, Meyer Natural Angus LLC., White Oak Pastures, Springer Mountain Farms, Red Bird Farms among others.

Exhibit 2

Mega trends influencing Meat and Poultry Purchases In the U.S.

Key Developments

On 10th August 2017, Giant Food of Maryland, LLC, which is an American supermarket chain launched private labelled antibiotic-free meat range in order to deliver consumers highest quality of fresh meat products. This included, company’s antibiotic-free pork range.

On 22nd February 2017, Smithfield Foods, Inc., which is a S. based meat processing manufacturer launched a range of antibiotic-free meat including, bacon, fresh pork products, packed meat under its clean mart brand Pure Farm for food service and retail. This range of antibiotic-free meat is produced under minimal processing and is produced under highest standards without the use of antibiotics.

On 1st March, 2016, Tyson Foods, Inc., which is an American multinational corporation launched antibiotic-free pork brand. This new antibiotic-free meat product is minimally processed and is free from any artificial ingredients.

In 2015, Foster’s Farm Co, which is engaged in processing five million chicken a week announced efforts to produce antibiotic-free meat.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Antibiotics are one of the greatest discovery and for over 60 years antibiotics are widely used in livestock for several reasons. Over the last few years, the use of antibiotics in animal industry has been witnessing significant fall thus, contributing towards the market growth of antibiotic-free meat globally. Poultry is one of the largest growing meat category globally which is a push for the global market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future. Growing consumers demand for organic and clean label products will further add on to the growing market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Antibiotic-Free Meat market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Antibiotic-Free Meat market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Antibiotic-Free Meat market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Antibiotic-Free Meat market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market

Analysis of the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Antibiotic-Free Meat market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Antibiotic-Free Meat market

The Antibiotic-Free Meat market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Antibiotic-Free Meat in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Antibiotic-Free Meat players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market?

After reading the Antibiotic-Free Meat market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Antibiotic-Free Meat market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Antibiotic-Free Meat market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Antibiotic-Free Meat in various industries.

Antibiotic-Free Meat market players – Player 1, Player 2, Player 3, and Player 4, among others represent the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market. The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Antibiotic-Free Meat market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Antibiotic-Free Meat market report.

