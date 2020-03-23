Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Real Estate Software and Apps Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Real Estate Software and Apps Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Estate Software and Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Real Estate Software and Apps market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Accruent

Argus Financial Software

MRI Software

RealPage

Yardi Systems

AMSI Property Management

CoStar

Propertybase

IBM Tririga

Oracle Corp

SAP

IFCA

Mingyuanyun

Kingdee

Yonyou Software

Climbsoft

WxSoft Zhuhai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ERP

RSM

PMS

CRM

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real Estate Software and Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real Estate Software and Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

