Ground handling software is the software which is used to perform ground handling task such as passenger boarding and departure control, baggage management, security management, automated cargo and load control, and among others. This software reduces administration costs by automating processes that are booming the growth of the ground handling software market. Rising digitalization across the globe and improvement in the IT infrastructure is support to the growth of the ground handling software market.

Ground Handling Software Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Companies Mentioned:

o Avtura Ltd

o Damarel Systems International Ltd.

o INFORM Software

o Quantum Aviation Solutions

o Quonext

o RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS

o Sabre GLBL Inc.

o SITA

o topsystem Systemhaus GmbH

o Wiseleap

The various benefits offered by the ground handling software such as it help to manage all the handling services using a single software, speed up the services and improves service quality. Henceforth, the rising deployment of this software that propels the growth of the ground handling software market. Furthermore, the increasing need to manage all ground operations at the airport efficiently and adequately is anticipated to the growth of the ground handling software market. Growing investment into upgrade the airport infrastructure coupled with the rising need for accurate and precise information for airport ground operations is expected to drive the growth of the ground handling software market.

The global ground handling software market is segmented on the basis of airport class, application, software type. On the basis airport class the market is segmented as classA, class B, class C, others. On the basis application the market is segmented as terminal side, air side, land side. On the basis software type the market is segmented aspassenger boarding and departure control, baggage management, security management, automated cargo and load control, GSE tracking (telemetry), ramp management, others.

