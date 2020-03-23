The rise in the retail sector, changing consumer lifestyle, and increased consumer preference for eco-friendly stamped products are favouring the demand for recyclable packaging market. The arrival of bioplastics can propel the demand for recyclable packaging market as they have slighter carbon foot print. The growing concern of regularity bodies across the globe on waste produced from non-environmental-friendly material can generate ample opportunities for the recyclable packaging market.

Some Of The Key Players In The Market Include:

3M

Amcor

American Packaging Corporation

Asia Pulp & Paper

Avery Dennison

BASF

Graham Packaging

Graham Packaging International

Lacerta Group, Inc.

Europe is anticipated to command the recyclable packaging market over the forecast period attributed to the stringent regulations against the use of non-ecofriendly material. North America is expected to observe stable growth for recyclable packaging market owing to growing awareness among the consumers for environment protection. Asia Pacific region holds the prospective growth for the recyclable packaging market as it has densely populated regions & unexploited market.

However, factors such as low quality packaging done using recyclable material, dearth of government restrictions in developing countries on the usage of non-eco-friendly material and unawareness of manufacturers for selection of packaging material can inhibit the growth of the recyclable packaging market.

According to Research for Markets, the Global Recyclable Packaging Market research report is a professional and in-depth Research on the current state of the global market. Report gives comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the recyclable packaging market. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study.

End Users Covered: Recyclable Packaging Market

Personnel care, Healthcare and Food & beverage

Packaging Types Covered: Recyclable Packaging Market

Bubble wrap, Paper & cardboard, Pouches & envelopes and Void fill packing

Material Types Covered: Recyclable Packaging Market

Aluminum, Biodegradable plastics, Glass, Paper, Plastic, Recycled papers, Tinplate and Wood

