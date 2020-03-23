Cognitive Computing is defined as the technology based on the principle of artificial intelligence, signal processing, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) among others technology. It brings human like intelligence for a many business applications which will include big data. Cognitive Computing is a well-known technology basically specialized for processing and analyzing large and unstructured datasets. The major drivers of the cognitive computing market are the advancements in computing platforms like cloud, mobile, and big data analytics which will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The Cognitive Computing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments o products/service from the past three years.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is increasing cost of installing cognitive computing systems and the government and compliance issues may hamper the cognitive computing market. However, the increasing big and complex datasets, rise in the adoption of cloud-based technology will create new opportunities in the market of cognitive computing in the forecast period.

Leading Key Players: Saffron Technology, Cognitive Scale, Microsoft Corporation, Cold Light, Google, IBM, Palantir, Numenta, Vicarious, and Enterra Solutions among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The Cognitive Computing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

