Some of the key players of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market include: IBM, Green Data Center LLP, Horizon Computing Solutions, Allied Control Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Asetek, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Climaveneta, 3M, Submer Technologies, CoolIT Solutions, Data Aire and STULZ.

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is accounted for $0.82 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $4.55 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. Rising power & cooling demand of modern equipments, growing needs for eco-friendly data center solutions and availability of advanced coolants are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, high-maintenance costs associated with the technology and need for specialized infrastructure to employ the technology is hindering the market growth.

Liquid cooling is one of the high-octane and cost-effective cooling technologies offered in the market. This technology has been used in a variety of applications since its inception. With rising need for efficiency and reduction in costs, liquid cooling technology is being employed in data center cooling operations. Liquid cooling solutions are among the primary cooling technologies being used by data centers. Server liquid cooling, liquid immersion cooling systems and computer room air handles are the primary technologies being employed, depending on the necessity of the user.

Support and maintenance service segment is anticipated to have a considerable growth in the market during the forecast period due to the rapid implementation of data center solutions in large enterprises, which involve third party support for protection of coolants and support for the liquid cooling data center infrastructure. North America region is dominating the market during the forecast period owing to technological advancements, increase in data centers and high adoption rate in this region.

Furthermore, consumption market share for each application is offered in the research for 2017 in a tabular format. Regional analysis is discussed in terms of current market status and growth prospects for the period, 2012–2023. Geographies analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Statistics on revenue and growth rate for each region are mentioned with the help of figures for the historic period and the forecast period.

Products Covered:

Cooling Tower

Chiller

Air Conditioners

Economizers

Control system

Other Components

Services Covered:

Support, Maintenance and Monitoring

Design and Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Data Center Types Covered:

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Small and Medium- Size Data Center

Liquid Cooling Solutions Covered:

Direct Liquid Cooling

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Applications Covered:

Liquid immersion cooling technique

Chilled water-based cooling technique

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Product

6 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Service

7 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Data Center Type

8 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Liquid Cooling Solution

9 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Application

10 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By End User

11 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments

13 Company Profiling

