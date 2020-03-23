Global Esterquats market is accounted for $1.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.6%. Increasing adoption of environmental friendly products, technological developments of Esterquats, and raising consumer awareness are some of the factors boosting the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, volatility in raw material prices is hindering the market growth.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN ESTERQUATS MARKET INCLUDE

ABITEC Corporation,

AkzoNobel, BASF SE,

Chemelco International B.V,

Clariant Chemicals,

Evonik Industries,

Italmach Chemicals,

Kao Chemicals,

Lubrizol, and Stepan Company.

Personal care segment is predicted to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in consumer spending levels, and innovative product launches are attributing the market growth. Besides, fabric care segment is expected to command the market share owing to increasing awareness. Europe dominated the global market due to the stringent regulations to utilize ecofriendly products in the region. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace due to the presence of young population in India, Japan, and China.

This comprehensive Esterquats industry research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR, Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains.

Raw materials Covered:

Fatty Acids

Ethanolamine

Applications Covered:

Personal care

Industrial

Fabric care

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

