The Archiving Transmission System is the medical imaging technology also known as picture archiving and communication system (PACS). It provides economical storage and convenient access to images from multiple modalities (source machine types) primary function is to collect, store and archive digital images from medical imaging devices (modalities) in integrated RIS/PACS systems. The archiving Transmission system is also able to work as a standalone radiological workstation. Highly used in Cardiology, Cardiovascular imaging, Nuclear medicine, EKG, etc diagnostics.

Major Players in this Report Include,

20/20 Imaging (United States), iCRco (United States), Infinitt Healthcare (South Korea), Innomed Medical Developing (Hungary), MERGE Healthcare (United States), PACSPLUS (South Korea), AGFA Healthcare (Belgium), Telemis (Belgium), CoActiv Medical (United States) and ITZ Medicom (Germany)

Market Trend

Growing Innovation In Technology

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand As It Reduces The Physical And Time Barriers

Opportunities

PACS Has The Ability To Deliver Timely And Efficient Access To Images, Interpretations, And Related Data

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

by Type (Ultrasound, Magnetic resonance, Nuclear medicine imaging, Positron emission tomography, Computed tomography, Endoscopy, Mammograms, Digital radiography, Phosphor plate radiography, Others), Application (Hard copy replacement, Remote access, Electronic image integration platform), Diagnostic (Cardiology, Cardiovascular imaging, Nuclear medicine, EKG, Analysis software, 3D viewing, Others), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Clinics, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Archiving Transmission System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Archiving Transmission System Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Archiving Transmission System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Archiving Transmission System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Archiving Transmission System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Archiving Transmission System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Archiving Transmission System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Archiving Transmission System Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Archiving Transmission System Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Archiving Transmission System Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

