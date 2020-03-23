Cardiology information system (CIS) works mainly on the similar lines of radiology PACS; however, it primarily focuses on the retrieval of cardiology-centric images. The most common clinical benefit that cardiology information system provides is the ability for cardiologists and the staff to carry out their daily duties from one system. A successfully implemented CIS solution enables organizations to update and enhance the cardiovascular service line in a healthcare set up.

The cardiology information system (CIS) market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the rising incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease along with an increase in the number of hospitals. In addition, the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Leading Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market Players:

Central Data Networks Change Healthcare ESAOTE SPA FUJIFILM Corporation GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY IBM Watson Health INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. Koninklijke Philips N.V. McKesson Corporation Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market to 2027– Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cardiology Information System (CIS) with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market at global, regional and country level.

The Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

