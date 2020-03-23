Clinical communication and collaboration solutions are used in the clinics to improve the workflow for nurses, physicians, and other care team members from a smartphone or desktop application. The increasing trend of bringing your own devices (BYOD) is observing the increase of the clinical communication and collaboration market. The high adoption rate of high-level technologies in the North America region is expected to garner significant market share for key players in the region.

Clinical communication and collaboration market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advances in healthcare communication, coupled with the increasing use of smartphones. Moreover, government initiatives supporting healthcare IT and HIPAA compliance is also offering opportunity in the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Players:

AGNITY Global Inc. Microsoft Corporation Cisco Systems Inc. Everbridge Jive Software Inc. NEC Corporation PatientSafe Solutions Spok Inc. TigerConnect Inc Vocera Communications Inc.

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market to 2027– Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Clinical Communication and Collaboration with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market at global, regional and country level.

The Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

