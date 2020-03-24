“Data Center Cooling Market by Component, Type of Cooling, Type of Data Centers, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global data center cooling market size was valued at $8,384 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $23,215 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in the demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, substantial growth with data center and power density drive the market growth. However, requirement of specialized infrastructure and higher investment cost and cooling challenges during power outage is expected to hamper the growth of the global data center cooling market during the forecast period. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technologies and growth in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Get Sample Copy- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012641

Based on component, solution dominated the data center cooling market size in the year 2017 and is expected to dominate the market in coming years, owing to the increase in number of energy efficient cooling solutions. Furthermore, air conditioners under solution sub-segment had the largest market share due to its energy-efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, with increase in number and higher density in data centers, there is a need for efficient cooling. Air conditioners with the help of air ducts circulate air in the high-density racks to maintain temperature within permissible limit. However, services in the component segment witnessed high CAGR growth in the data center cooling market.

Room-based cooling dominated the overall data center cooling market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as it provides effective cooling at less cost. Furthermore, room-based cooling is anticipated to maintain large market share owing to the least use of pipes and ducts compared to other cooling types. Conversely, air conditioners and other air-based cooling circulate air to maintain temperature in data centers within permissible limit. Therefore, room-based cooling is gaining ground due to its energy-efficient cooling.

Make an Enquiry about This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00012641

Key Findings of the Data Center Cooling Market:

By type of cooling, the rack-based cooling segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the data center cooling market forecast period.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on type of data center, the enterprise data center segment dominated the overall data center cooling market share.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; RittalGmbh& Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; StulzGmbh; Vertiv; and Asetek.

Note: If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012641

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.