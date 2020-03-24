Graphene Battery Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $115 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 38.4% during the period 2014-2022. The automotive industry is estimated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. Geographically, Europe is expected to be the leading market in 2016, with a revenue contribution of around 38%.

The graphene battery market is driven by the benefits of quick charging capacity, increased charge cycles, effectiveness in high temperatures, and extended duration to hold charge. The rising number of prospective application areas for graphene batteries, coupled with their increasing adoption in automotive industry, is expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the technological potential and high cost of graphene electrode material are the limitations that would restrict the market growth.

Among the various user industries, automotive industry is projected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period, due to rise in sales of electric vehicles and new technology adoption for vehicles starter batteries. The booming electric vehicle market driven by strict emission standards, reduction in battery prices, government initiatives and increasing consumer awareness would significantly drive the graphene battery market. The projected increasing demand of graphene-based lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles in the developed economies of North America and Europe as well developing countries such as China would boost the market growth.

Presently, Europe dominates the market is terms of graphene production, as majority of graphene material suppliers are located in this region. Europe would account for majority of market revenue in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2020. Asia-Pacific would surpass the European market by 2021 to emerge as the market leader. This would be attributable to rise in sales of electric vehicles, and growth of aerospace market, which includes UAVs, USV, and small satellites such as Cubesat and Nanosat in the region.

Key Findings of the Graphene Battery Market:

In the year 2016, Li-ion batteries would lead the market revenue, followed by the supercapacitors segment.

Supercapacitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 40%, owing to quick charging and discharging capabilities.

The automotive industry is projected to generate the largest revenue by industry, followed by the electronics industry.

China would be the major shareholder, accounting for about 42% of the Asia-Pacific graphene battery market revenue in 2016.

Key players in the graphene battery market focus on expanding their business operations in fast-growing emerging countries, with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Graphenanos.l, SiNode Systems, Inc., GrapheneNanoChem PLC, Angstron Materials Inc., XG Sciences, Inc, Vorbeck Materials, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., NanoXplore Inc., Graphene Batteries AS, and Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.

