The global genetic testing service market is expected to reach US$ 22,701.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,546.2 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019-2027.

The factors driving the growth of genetic testing service include rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market.

Genetic testing comprises a broad range of laboratory tests performed to analyze DNA, RNA, chromosomes, proteins, and certain metabolites using biochemical, cytogenetic, or molecular methods or a combination of these methods.

The global genetic testing service market is segmented by type, disease, and service provider. Based on the type, the market is segmented into predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal testing, newborn screening and others. On the basis of disease, the market is classified as, cancer disease, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others. Based on service provider, the market is categorized as, diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories and clinics.

The global Genetic Testing Service market, based on disease, has been segmented into cancer, metabolic disease, and cardiovascular disease among others. In 2019, the cancer based segment held the largest share of the market. Cancer based segment is expected to register the significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide as about 10% to 20% of all cancers are related to gene mutations that are inherited or passed down through the family.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, the UK Genetic Testing Network (UKGTN), the Japanese Society for Genetic Counseling (JSGC), the European Cancer Information System among others.

Some Important points from Table of Contents:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Our Research Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.2.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market – By Type

1.2.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Market – By Disease

1.2.3 Global Genetic Testing Services Market – By Service Provider

1.2.4 Global Genetic Testing Services Market – By Geography

2. Genetic Testing Services Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Genetic Testing Services– Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Genetic Testing Services Market – Key Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of the Genetic Diseases

5.1.2 Rise in Awareness & Acceptance of Personalized Medicines

5.1.3 Growing Preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing

5.2.2 Cost Effectiveness and Affordability of Genetic Services

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Untapped emerging markets in developing countries

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Genetic Testing

5.5 Impact Analysis

