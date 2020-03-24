“One-stop-shop for Premium Cellular IoT Market Research Reports by Alexa Reports

The global cellular IoT market accounted for US$ 2.94 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 18.2 Bn by 2027. The presence of fast growing nations, rising adoption of advanced technologies, increasing number of connected devices, and digital transformation initiatives are some of the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of cellular IoT in the world. Rising adoption of IoT in automotive industry, commercialization of 5G, and emergence of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) are some of the aspects which are projected to assist the players operating in the cellular IoT market.

Globally, cellular IoT market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to increasing investments in highly efficient networks such as LTE-M and NB-IoT to meet the specific IoT network demands are anticipated to drive the future growth of cellular IoT market. LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies offer advantages such as greater coverage, low device complexity, minimum power consumption, high spectral efficiency, and improved system capacity among others. Major operators across the globe such as AT&T, China Mobile, América Móvil, China Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom, Etisalat, KDDI Corporation, Korea Telecom, Megafon, Orange, and Telefonica have launched LTE-M, NB-IoT, or both in various countries. North America held the largest share of the cellular IoT market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019–2027. Europe and North America held the second and third position in the global cellular IoT market in 2018 with market shares more than 25% for the region.

Get Instant Request [email protected] https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/632752

The overall cellular IoT market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the cellular IoT market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global cellular IoT market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the cellular IoT market.

Reasons to buy

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global cellular IoT market

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global cellular IoT market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Ask For [email protected] https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/632752

Some Important points from Table of Contents:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Our Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Cellular IoT Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Cellular IoT Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing number of IoT connected devices worldwide

5.1.2 Increasing IoT applications in the automotive sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Fragmented Internet-of-Things (IoT) Ecosystem

5.2.2 Concerns regarding spectrum harmonization for 5G

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 5G deployments to act as key enablers for growth of Cellular IoT

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 LTE-M and NB-IoT to drive the future growth

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints

Buy This Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/checkout/632752

Thank you for Reading this blog.“