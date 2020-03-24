“One-stop-shop for Premium Capsule Endoscopy Market Research Reports by Alexa Reports

The global capsule endoscopy market is expected to reach US$ 697.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 368.65 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019-2027.

The factors driving the growth of capsule endoscopy include growing increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing demand of noninvasive screening method, increasing number of government programs to raise awareness and emergence of local players in developing countries. In addition, technological advancement to improve guided navigation and longer battery life are offering lucrative opportunities for the market.

Capsule endoscopes are tiny wireless endoscopy systems which are used to capture images of the internal tracts in the body. The endoscope camera fits in the vitamin size capsule and enables to take thousands of images which are then transmitted to the recorder. Capsule endoscopes allows the physicians to take the images of the parts where the traditional endoscope is unable to reach.

The global capsule endoscopy market is segmented by product, application, and end user. Based on the product, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopes and components. Capsule endoscopes are further divided into colonic capsule, bowel capsule, and esophageal capsule. Component is further sub segmented into workstation market, image receiver, recorder market and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified as, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB), Crohn’s disease, small bowel diseases and other end users. Based on end user, the market is categorized as, hospitals, clinics, research centers and other end users.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, the Asia Pacific Association of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Centers of Disease Control & Prevention.

Some Important points from Table of Contents:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Our Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By Product

1.3.2 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By End User

1.3.4 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By Geography

2. Capsule Endoscopy Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Capsule Endoscopy – Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Capsule Endoscopy Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Capsule Endoscopy Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Capsule Endoscopy Market in APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Capsule Endoscopy Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Capsule Endoscopy Market – South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Capsule Endoscopy Market – Key Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Gastrointestinal Disorders Worldwide

5.1.2 Rising Patient Preference for Non-invasive Diagnostic Methods

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limitations of Capsule Endoscopy

5.3 Some of the issues with capsule endoscopy are mentioned below:

5.4 Key Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Untapped Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Technological Advancement

5.6 Impact Analysis

