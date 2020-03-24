“One-stop-shop for Premium Pharmacy Management System Market Research Reports by Alexa Reports

The global pharmacy management system market is expected to reach US$ 13,985.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,724.82 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027.

The factors driving the growth of pharmacy management system include growing healthcare IT industry and increasing number of pharmacies worldwide. Also, presence of international and domestic players operating in the pharmacy management systems, support of government to develop pharmacy management systems, and rising numbers of pharmacies across the countries positively impacting the growth of the market in coming years. In addition, rising adoption of integrated pharmacy management systems across the pharmacies in the country, a growing number of companies offering pharmacy management software, and an increasing number of investors in the healthcare facilities are boosting the growth of the market.

Pharmacy management system is an important tool equipped with powerful and user friendly pharmacy management services. These system assist pharmacist in managing complex tasks such as dispensing medicines, inventory management, and point of sales functions.

The global pharmacy management system market is segmented by component, deployment, and size. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further divided into inventory management, purchase order management, supply chain management, regulatory and compliance information, and other solutions. On the basis of deployment, the market is classified as, cloud based and on premise. Based on size, the market is categorized as, small- and medium-sized pharmacies and large pharmacy.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), the National PACE Association, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and others.

Some Important points from Table of Contents:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Our Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Component

1.3.2 Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Deployment

1.3.3 Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Size

1.3.4 Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Geography

2. Pharmacy Management System Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Pharmacy Management System- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Pharmacy Management System Market in North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Pharmacy Management System Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Pharmacy Management System Market in APAC – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Pharmacy Management System Market in Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Pharmacy Management System Market in South & Central America – PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Number of Pharmacies By Region, 2018

4.5 Average Turnover/Pharmacy, By Region, 2018

4.6 Retail Pharmacy Business By Region, Forecast To 2027 & Market Share

4.7 Retail Market Share, 2019

5. Pharmacy Management System Market – Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Development of healthcare IT

5.1.2 Increasing number of pharmacies

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limitations such as incorrect data consolidation, business downtime, and system incompatibilities and costs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing healthcare expenditures

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising preference for pharmacy automation

5.5 Impact Analysis

