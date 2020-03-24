“One-stop-shop for Premium Air Gun Market Research Reports by Alexa Reports

Air Gun Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Rifle and Pistol); Ammunition Type (Airgun Pellets, Airgun BBs, Big Bore Pellets, Hunting Pellets, Cleaning Pellets, Others); Accessories (Scopes, Sights, Mounts, Binoculars, Compressors, Others) – Global Analysis and Forecasts

The global air gun market accounted for US$ 2,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2020–2027, to account for US$ 3,987.0 Mn by 2027.

The air gun market is accelerating a decent pace, and over the past half-decade, the manufacturers are experiencing substantial demand for their products from direct customers as well as online distributors. The air gun are not considered as firearms, and owing to this, the establishing of newer manufacturing plants is easier. The global air gun market is fragmented with significant number of players operating across the globe, and over the years, the number of manufacturers is increasing. The increase in manufacturers is boosting the global air gun market by offering an increased number of products.

Get Instant Request [email protected] https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/632782

Currently, the air gun market is heavily fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies with strong regional presence. However, the air gun market constitutes few prominent market players including Airforce Airguns, Velocity Outdoor Inc., Daisy Outdoor Products, Feinwerkbau GmbH, GAMO Outdoor, S.L.U, Morini Competition Arm SA, Smith & Wesson with global presence and diverse customer base. The global air gun market continues to witness a significant proportion of product launches among the leading market players operating in the air gun market. Factors such as the presence of a high number of market players and high market competitiveness along with limited organic growth opportunities have attributed to significant product developments. Along with periodic modification into the existing industry standard practice with consistent advancement in technology is anticipated, which would continue to offer market growth opportunities for air gun market players.

The demand for air rifles is growing at a faster pace in APAC due to the increasing number of sports events as well as the mounting interest of citizens in animal hunting. APAC is a paradise for the mountain predator for hunting a huge variety of wild goats and sheep. The region also offers immense scope for hunters to hunt stags, gazelles, bears, roe deer, etc. In Australia, China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries, among others, hunting is legal. For instance, in Australia, the hunting is regulated independently by each territory and state government, which govern through different laws, license requirement, and fee and fine structures. In Japan, the hunter should be 18 years and more for getting a license for using air gun and projectiles (rifles and shotguns). Moreover, there are several upcoming sports event in pipeline in 2020, which has shooting as one the sports, e.g., 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championships (June 2020), 2020 Summer Olympics, 2020 Summer Paralympics, and World and continental shooting events. The growing demand for air rifles across these countries with the increasing interest in hunting games as well as for sports events is boosting the air gun market across APAC countries except India.

Ask For [email protected] https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/632782

Reasons to buy

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global air gun market

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global air gun market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Some Important points from Table of Contents:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Our Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Air Gun – Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 Air Gun Market – North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Air Gun Market – Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Air Gun Market – APAC PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Air Gun Market – MEA PEST Analysis

4.3.5 Air Gun Market – SAM PEST Analysis

5. Air Gun Market – Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Sporting Events

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Air Gun Manufacturers and Online Distributors Across the Globe

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing number of Stringent Regulation Regarding Possession of Air Guns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Escalating Demand of Air Rifles in APAC and MEA

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Reduction in Prices of Air Gun in Developing Countries is Expected to Drive the Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Buy This Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/checkout/632782

Thank you for Reading this blog.“