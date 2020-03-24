“One-stop-shop for Premium Waste Paper Recycling Market Research Reports by Alexa Reports

The global waste paper recycling market was valued at US$ 37,529.60 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 56,140.38 million by 2027.

Waste paper recycling is the process by which waste paper is turned into new paper products. The waste paper recycling process involves the collection, sorting, shredding and pulping, filtering, conterminal removal and de-inking, and finishing for reuse of waste paper. Waste papers are obtained from discarded paper materials, paper mill paper scraps, and waste paper material discarded after consumer use. Waste paper, such as old newspapers, magazines, corrugated, wrapping, and packaging papers, among others, are recycled for reuse. Waste paper recycling offers various advantages, such as saving energy, water, and landfill space, which in turn is impacting the growth of waste paper recycling market. Waste paper recycling reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and recycled fiber is a sustainable, cost-saving resource for making new paper products. Based on type, the waste paper recycling market is segmented into corrugated cardboard, newspapers, magazines, white office paper, and mixed paper. The corrugated cardboard segments held the largest share of the global waste paper recycling market. The largest share of the segment in waste paper recycling market is mainly attributed to a surge in demand for corrugated cardboard from the packaging industry in developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, China, India, and Australia.

Get Instant Request [email protected] https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/632783

The global waste paper recycling market is bifurcated based on the basis of application into wrapping paper, printing and writing paper, and others. Among all the segments, printing and writing paper segment has led the waste paper recycling market in 2018. Now-a-days, the use of printing and writing paper products is found across office, home, schools, and other government agencies. The application of print and writing paper has evolved over time so as to the dynamic and emerging needs individual to communicate, inform, and initiate business transactions in contemporary way. These factors are fueling the growth of waste paper recycling market.

Environmental impact of waste paper recycling is propelling the market growth. One of the most significant properties of paper is its potential to be recycled numerous times that saves the cost involved in the production of new paper and hence influence the growth of waste paper recycling market. The recycling of paper is known to conserve natural resources, thus reducing greenhouse emissions, saving energy, and keeping the landfill space free for other types of trash. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), paper makes up ~28% of solid trash in landfills and a ton of paper takes up to 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space. Global warming and habitat destruction are a few of the major effects of deforestation; the recycling of waste paper reduces the need for manufacturing of paper and deforestation. These factors are again adding positive impact on the waste paper recycling market. It has been noted that the recycling of a ton of paper can save ~17 trees; 380 gallons of oil; 7,000 gallons of water; and ~4,000 KW of energy—along with bringing down the greenhouse emission by a metric ton of carbon equivalent. The decomposition of papers in the landfills generates methane, which has 21 times higher heat trapping power as compared to carbon dioxide. Hence recycling of waste paper is the alternate solution to protect the environment.

Among all five regions, Europe has led the waste paper recycling market in 2018. Changing consumer preferences toward convenient and sustainable eco-friendly packaging solutions would diminish the demand for paper-based packaging, thereby fueling the paper and paperboard industry. This, in turn, is driving the growth for waste paper recycling market in Europe. The waste paper recycling market in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players such as Heinzel Holding GmbH, Perlen Papier AG, Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH, ACA Industry, Presona AB, and Separate Waste Systems.

Some of the players present in global waste paper recycling market are Cascades Recovery+, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd, Hanna Paper, Heinzel Holding GmbH, Republic Services, Inc., International Paper, Perlen Papier AG, Sonoco Products Company, ST Paper Resources PTE LTD, WASCO, and among others.

The overall global waste paper recycling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the waste paper recycling market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Waste paper recycling market.

Ask For [email protected] https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/632783

Reasons to buy

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the waste paper recycling, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Some Important points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Our Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Waste Paper Recycling Market, by Type

1.3.2 Waste Paper Recycling Market, by Application

1.3.3 Waste Paper Recycling Market, by Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:

4. Waste Paper Recycling Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 The Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Waste Paper Recycling Market –Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent Governmental Regulations in Favour of Waste Management

5.1.2 Favourable Environmental Impact of Waste Paper Recycling

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Adverse Effects Of Waste Paper Recycling On Ecosystem

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Business Opportunities associated to Waste Paper Recycling

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Developments in Waste Paper Recycling Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Buy This Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/checkout/632783

Thank you for Reading this blog.“