The global event management software market accounted for US$ 5810.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.02% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 21287.6 Mn by 2027. An event management software is of top priority for any modern-day event planner and brings together everything that the user needs to have an excellent event process administration, accounts receivable, HR, floor plan organization, outreach, and many other aspects of planning. Without the consolidation of these tasks, the user can’t outsource and delegate things haphazardly, confusing within the office, and a slower process overall. Event management software supports a more professional operation. The market players pursue many approaches for business expansion, such as new product innovations, strategic partnerships & agreements, and mergers & acquisitions. Industry-operating companies are developing their event management software network through partnerships with other ecosystem players. Many companies are introducing technologies to test the reliability of various devices, from smartphones to IoT, on their campuses.

The increasing number of event management applications in mobile phones is expected to drive the event management software market as it offers easy to manage features and to analyze tool for estimating ROI generated from the event for the industry. Growing internet services on mobile platform drive the increasing number of smartphone users worldwide. Technological innovation, a decrease in smartphone price, high accessibility, and high involvement of social media in users’ routine life is driving the demand for the event management software market. However, lack of awareness in emerging economies might hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Adding to this, the lack of technical expertise, and addressing the growing number of cyber-attacks threatening the privacy and security of the data are some of the challenges for the players offering event management software solutions.

The overall event management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the event management software market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global event management software market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the event management software market.

