MARKET INTRODUCTION

Optical imaging helps in differentiating between soft tissues and affected tissues. Optical imaging covers a wide range of technology, including endoscopy, photoacoustic imaging, diffuse optical tomography, optical coherence tomography, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Optical Imaging is a noninvasive technique to examine the body for disease diagnosis. The healthcare sector is witnessing huge investments in this technology due to the high requirement for effective solutions and efficient early diagnosis solutions. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of neurological and ophthalmological disorders is favoring the demand for imaging diagnosis, which in turn is driving the market growth.

– Agfa-Gevaert Group

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– PerkinElmer Inc.

– Optovue, Incorporated

– Surface Optics Corporation

– TOPCON CORPORATION

– Leica Microsystems

– Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

– Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

The global optical imaging market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as imaging systems, illumination systems, lenses and software. Imaging systems is further segmented into optical imaging systems and spectral imaging systems. Based on application, the market is segmented as ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic imaging center and research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global optical imaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The optical imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting optical imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the optical imaging market in these regions.

