MARKET INTRODUCTION

Biomarkers are defined as a measurable indicator which is used to identify particular disease. Additionally, they are used for evaluation of the most effective therapeutic regime for particular or drug target identification. In the field of neuroscience, biomarker plays an essential role in the identification of a number of neurological disorders and abnormalities.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The brain biomarker market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to increase in geriatric population and neurologic diseases associated with them. Also, investment in R&D and improved understanding of the nature of neurologic diseases is propelling the market growth.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ADVANCED BRAIN MONITORING

– ELECTRICAL GEODESICS

– F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

– JOHNSON AND JOHNSON

– SEIMENS HEALTHNINEERS

– BRAINSCOPE

– GE HEALTHCARE

– LIFESIGN LLC.

– NATUS MEDICAL

– NEUROVISTA

The global brain biomarker market is segmented on the basis of product, Indication and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into biomarker analyzers, biomarker test kits. Based on indication, the brain biomarker market is segmented into alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, huntington’s disease, mnd and als, parkinson’s disease, stroke. Based on end user, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, research laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global brain biomarker market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Brain biomarker market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting brain biomarker market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the brain biomarker market in these regions.

