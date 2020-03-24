MARKET INTRODUCTION

A cardiac cannula is a tube-like medical device that is inserted into a vein or artery during surgical treatment for cardiac conditions. There are various types of the cardiac cannula, such as arterial and venous, among others. These cannulas are used to administer or remove fluids and secure access to an artery. The primary purposes of these cannulas are to monitor blood pressure and to remove blood samples for further diagnosis.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cardiac cannulas market is projected to grow due to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, increasing bypass surgery, growing product launches, and others. The market for the cardiac cannula market is likely to have growth opportunities in the developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa owing to the developing medical facilities.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Medtronic

– BD (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Terumo Corporation

– Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

– LivaNova PLC

– Sorin Group

– Getinge AB. (MAQUET Holding B.V. and Co. KG.)

– ANDOCOR n.v.

– Braile Biomédica

– Vitalcor, Inc.

The global cardiac cannula market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on the product the market is categorized as b arterial cannulas, venous cannulas, and cardioplegia cannulas. On the basis of application the market is segmented as arterial venous vannulation, cardiopulmonary bypass, and myocardial preservation. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgery centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cardiac cannula market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cardiac cannula market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cardiac cannula market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cardiac cannula market in these regions.

