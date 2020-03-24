MARKET INTRODUCTION

Axillary crutches are used by placing the pad on the ribcage under the armpit and holding the grip. It is used to provide support for patients who have temporary restrictions on legwork. With underarm crutches, sometimes a towel or some soft cover is needed to prevent or reduce armpit injury.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The axillary crutches market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing geriatric population that experiences difficulty in walking. However, the availability of alternative devices is restraining market growth. Moreover, a growing number of people suffering walking disability and increasing number of road accidents that often lead to severe injuries in legs or permanent disability is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

– AMG Medical

– BREG

– Cardinal Health

– Carex

– Chinesport

– Dr. Med

– Home Medical Products Inc

– Mikirad

– New York Millennium Pharmaceutical

– Ossenberg GmbH

The axillary crutches market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as aluminum axillary crutches, wooden axillary crutches, titanium axillary crutches and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as adults and children.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in axillary crutches market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The axillary crutches market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting axillary crutches market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the axillary crutches market in these regions.

