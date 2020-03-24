ReportsnReports added a new report on The Global Planned Refining Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Planned Refining Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Global Planned Refining Market.

“Global Planned Refining Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Planned Refineries”, is a comprehensive report on global planned crude oil refining industry. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all new build (planned and announced) refineries. The report also provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2022. The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional refining capacities. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different regions.

Scope of this Report-

– Updated information relating to all planned refineries

– Provides data from 2018 to 2022

– Information on on refining, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country

– Provides operator information for all planned refineries

– Latest developments and contracts related to refineries across different regions globally.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all planned refineries globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong forecast refinery and unit capacity data

– Assess your competitors refining portfolio

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 4

1.2. List of Figures 13

2. Introduction 15

2.1. What is This Report About? 15

2.2. Market Definition 15

3. Global Planned Refining Industry 16

3.1. Global Planned Refining Industry, Overview of Planned Refineries Data 16

3.2. Global Planned Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity 17

3.3. Global Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 29

3.4. Global Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 33

3.5. Global Planned Refining Industry, Regional Comparisons 35

4. Africa Planned Refining Industry 37

4.1. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 37

4.2. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 47

4.3. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 52

4.4. Planned Refining Industry in Nigeria 54

4.5. Planned Refining Industry in South Africa 56

4.6. Planned Refining Industry in Egypt 58

4.7. Planned Refining Industry in Ghana 59

4.8. Planned Refining Industry in Zambia 60

4.9. Planned Refining Industry in Angola 61

4.10. Planned Refining Industry in Uganda 62

4.11. Planned Refining Industry in South Sudan 63

4.12. Planned Refining Industry in Guinea 63

4.13. Planned Refining Industry in Chad 63

4.14. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 64

5. Asia Planned Refining Industry 91

5.1. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 91

5.2. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 101

5.3. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 106

5.4. Planned Refining Industry in China 108

5.5. Planned Refining Industry in India 110

5.6. Planned Refining Industry in Malaysia 112

5.7. Planned Refining Industry in Indonesia 113

5.8. Planned Refining Industry in Philippines 115

5.9. Planned Refining Industry in Vietnam 116

5.10. Planned Refining Industry in Brunei 117

5.11. Planned Refining Industry in Pakistan 118

5.12. Planned Refining Industry in Mongolia 119

5.13. Planned Refining Industry in Cambodia 120

5.14. Planned Refining Industry in East Timor 121

5.15. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 122

6. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry 157

6.1. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 157

6.2. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 158

6.3. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 161

6.4. Planned Refining Industry in Bahamas 161

7. Europe Planned Refining Industry 162

7.1. Europe Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 162

7.2. Europe Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 163

7.3. Europe Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 166

7.4. Planned Refining Industry in Albania 166

8. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry 167

8.1. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 167

8.2. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 171

8.3. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 175

8.4. Planned Refining Industry in Russia 177

8.5. Planned Refining Industry in Uzbekistan 178

8.6. Planned Refining Industry in Estonia 179

8.7. Planned Refining Industry in Georgia 180

8.8. Planned Refining Industry in Tajikistan 180

8.9. Planned Refining Industry in Turkmenistan 181

8.10. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 182

9. Middle East Planned Refining Industry 209

9.1. Middle East Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 209

9.2. Middle East Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 219

9.3. Middle East Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 223

9.4. Planned Refining Industry in Iran 225

9.5. Planned Refining Industry in Iraq 226

9.6. Planned Refining Industry in Kuwait 228

9.7. Planned Refining Industry in Turkey 229

9.8. Planned Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia 230

9.9. Planned Refining Industry in Oman 231

9.10. Planned Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates 233

9.11. Middle East Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 234

10. North America Planned Refining Industry 265

10.1. North America Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 265

10.2. North America Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 271

10.3. North America Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 274

10.4. Planned Refining Industry in United States 276

10.5. Planned Refining Industry in Canada 278

10.6. North America Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 280

11. South America Planned Refining Industry 315

11.1. South America Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 315

11.2. South America Planned Refining Industry, Planned Refining Facilities 319

11.3. South America Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 322

11.4. Planned Refining Industry in Venezuela 323

11.5. Planned Refining Industry in Brazil 325

11.6. South America Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 326

12. Appendix 331

12.1. Abbreviations 331

12.2. Status Definition 331

12.3. Methodology 331

and more…