his KOL Insight briefing focuses on opinions of mid- to late-stage pipeline therapies in lupus.

The briefing includes analysis of KOL opinion on the following topic areas –

– Development of Lupuzor for SLE

– Lupuzors Phase III trial design

– Lupuzors Phase IIb efficacy data in SLE

– Anticipated future use of Lupuzor in SLE

– Development of baricitinib in SLE

– Endpoints used in baricitinibs Phase II trial

– Expectations for baricitinibs Phase II trial results

– Views on the increased risk of thromboembolic events seen with baricitinib in RA

– Views on the risk of thromboembolic events in the lupus patient population

– Concerns regarding herpes zoster in lupus patients

– Impact of high infection rate with JAK inhibitor use in RA, on anticipated baricitinib use in SLE

– Development of IFN? kinoid in SLE

– IFNa kinoid vs. anifrolumab in SLE

Key Highlights of the Report-

– Most KOLs flagged the need for more data to understand Lupuzors mechanism of action and elucidate its efficacy in lupus patients

– KOLs were divided over Lupuzors efficacy in lupus based on its Phase IIb data, with some highlighting that it may be comparable to belimumab

– Most KOLs had a positive opinion regarding baricitinibs development in lupus, based on its data in other indications.

Scope of the Report-

– The insight briefing is based on Sociable Pharmas analysis of primary research with our lupus key opinion leaders (KOLs)

– In total, we conducted interviews with 14 KOLs: Seven Europe-based & seven US-based

– Interviews performed in December 2017

– KOL data is analyzed to produce: Charts summarizing KOL opinions

– Chart call-outs of key information & details

– KOL quotes

– Summary of KOL reporting trends

– Insight from Sociable Pharma’s analysts.

