One of the latest trend in the market of cryptocurrency is bitcoin trading. On the other hand, growth of the market can be restrained owing to high risk involved in cryptocurrencies investments. Other major factor that can challenge the cryptocurrency industry growth in upcoming years is the risk involved in certain jurisdictions exchange as it is partially unregulated and can be banned.

Key factors probable of driving the cryptocurrency market over the forecast spell include international recognition as it can be accepted all across the world for the transaction. This feature of the product enables in saving time as well as money spend for currency exchange plus reduces chances of any fraud activities. Some other factors pushing the growth of market are immutability as well as transparency of the disseminated ledger technology and lesser cost of ownership.

Get more insights at: Global Cryptocurrency Market 2019-2025

Global market of cryptocurrency has been segmented by different process, component, type and end-user industry. Further, component segment of the market has been segregated into hardware and software. Similarly, process type segment of the market has been sub-segmented into transaction as well as mining. Types segment of the market is divided into Ripple (XRP), Ethereum, Dashcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin and others. Likewise, end-user segment of the market has been bifurcated into media & entertainment, remittance, e-commerce & retail, peer-to-peer payment and others.

Geographically, cryptocurrency market across the globe has been divided into several key regions covering North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe market is anticipated to embrace a noteworthy market share and is estimated to maintain its dominance in upcoming years. Key factors fueling the Europe market include rising adoption of digital money by some traders as well as existence of a wide-ranging number of mining pools.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of the global cryptocurrency market include BitFury Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Ripple Labs Inc., Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Coinbase Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, AlphaPoint Corporation, BitGo, Xilinx Inc. and BTL Group Ltd. among others.

Get more details about Global Cryptocurrency Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/cryptocurrency-market

Key segments of the global cryptocurrency market include:

Component Segment

Hardware FPGA GPU ASIC Wallet Others

Software Mining Platform Blockchain Coin Wallet Exchange



Type Segment

Ethereum

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dashcoin

Ripple (XRP)

Others

End-User Industry Segment

Media & entertainment

Remittance

E-commerce & retail

Peer-to-peer payment

Others

Geographical segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Cryptocurrency Market’:

– Cryptocurrency market analysis as well as global cryptocurrency market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including types, application and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis.

For Any Query on the Cryptocurrency Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/349

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414