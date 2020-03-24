Sameer Joshi

Prenatal genetic testing is performed during the pregnancy for the diagnosis of the diseases or detection of certain genetic abnormalities before 8 to 10 weeks of gestation and also helps to determine the sex of the fetus. Most prenatal genetic tests are completed by drawing a blood sample from the mother. Diagnostic methods are more effective, accurate and a preferred option for the detection of chromosome abnormalities as compared to the screening methods.

The market of prenatal and newborn genetic testing is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as faster increase in genetic abnormalities, rise in fetal mortality, and advancement of healthcare technologies are driving the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market. Moreover, increase in adoption of new technologies such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and non-invasive cell-free fetal DNA-based screening in the developed regions, for early detection of births defects will foster market growth opportunities in the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is segmented on the basis of product, disease, and end-user. The product segment includes diagnostic, and screening. The segment of diagnostic is further classified into, spectrophotometer, polymerase chain reaction, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, and array-comparative genomic hybridization. On the screening basis market is segmented as, maternal serum screening, chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis, and non-invasive prenatal testing. Based on disease, the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is segmented as, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, downs syndrome, phenylketonuria, and other disease. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and other end user.

The prenatal and newborn genetic testing market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market based on product, disease, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall prenatal and newborn genetic testing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The prenatal and newborn genetic testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor in the overall revenue generation in prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, due to favorable government policies towards proper diagnosis and screening of genetic abnormalities and the presence of advanced technological advancements and rising benefits in the field of prenatal testing and newborn genetic screening in North America. However, Asia-Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period, with the majority of growth primarily driven by presence of government initiatives supporting screening activities that will impel market growth. Moreover, increase in the number of medical institutions and facilities providing prenatal and new-born genetic testing will expand the industry growth in forthcoming years.

