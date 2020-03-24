The “Volt/VAr Management Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Volt/VAr Management Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Volt/VAr Management Market is accounted for $409.68 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $792.06 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing investment in distributed generation, rising need to reduce T&D losses, increasing in renewable power generation and reducing the operational cost are driving the market growth. However, the high initial cost of installation is hampering market growth.

Volt/VAR is an advanced management system that determines the most appropriate set of control actions for all voltage regulating devices and VAR control devices to achieve more specified operating objectives without violating any of the fundamental operating constraints.

Based on the application, the electric utility segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing investments in distributed power generation for renewable sources such as solar and wind and the implementation of volt/VAr management projects for voltage & power optimization are expected to drive the electric utility segment.

By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the during the forecast period. Increasing investments in renewable energy and volt/VAr optimization projects in the utility sector are the key factors driving the volt/VAr management market in North America.

Some of the key players in global Volt/VAr Management market are Eaton, Siemens, DC Systems, ABB, Open Systems International, GE, Advanced Control Systems, Varentec, Schneider Electric, Beckwith Electric, Landis+Gyr, S&C Electric Company, DVI and Utilidata.

