The Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Rising incidences of the chronic diseases requiring blood transfusions is further expected to drive demand for blood transfusion diagnostics.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is growing at a significant speed due to the prevalent use of blood transfusion in disease treatment, blood donation camps, and raising awareness regarding safety during blood donation and donated blood. Furthermore, a significant rise in infectious diseases such as hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, and bacterial and viral allergic disorders are further propelling the growth of the market.

For Sample Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/722381 .

Shortage of highly skilled technologists for blood transfusion services and decline in blood donation rates across the globe are likely to hamper the growth of the market

The considerable shift of developers to develop rapid diagnostics techniques along with technological advancements in blood transfusion diagnostics are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period combination therapeutics related to pharmacovigilance activities

On the basis of product type, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market is divided into kits and reagents, filtration systems, services, and others. Factors such as rise in awareness and emphasis on blood transfusion diagnostics, especially in emerging countries owing to increase in incidence of transfusion-transmitted diseases such as hepatitis C and HIV are the key factors driving the kits & reagents segment

The end-user segment includes hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and plasma fractionation companies. Blood banks segment was the leading segment in end-users and held the dominant share in terms of revenue in 2017 North America was the leading market for blood transfusion diagnostics in 2016.

High percentage of active and voluntary blood donors in the U.S. and Canada, increase in number of blood transfusions per year, and various blood transfusion policies being implemented regarding safety and testing of blood for infectious diseases are attributed to North America’s high market share

Some of the key players operating in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols S.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Abbott, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Immucor, Inc., Quotient Limited, BAG Healthcare GmBH, DiaSorin S.p.A., and Hologic, Inc.

Key benefits of the report:

Global, Regional, Country, Product Type, and End-userMarket Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Product Type & End-user, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 08 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share a questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/722381

Target Audience:

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Manufacturer,

Product Type Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Order a copy of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report 2018 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/722381

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market — Industry Outlook

4 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Type Outlook

5 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Application Outlook

6 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

Disclaimer

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]