The Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025 The market growth of global platelet aggregation devices market has been accelerated by geriatric population across the globe, technological improvement in platelet aggregometers, demand for platelet screening programs to identify diseases like HIV, Dengue.

Factors, such as rising incidences of target diseases, rapid growth in the geriatric population across the globe, technological advancements in platelet aggregometers, and increasing number of industry-academia collaborations and clinical studies are fueling the growth of the global market.

Factors, such as procedural limitations, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S., and dearth of well trained and skilled professionals are some of the key factors restraining the growth of this market.

Advent of Point-Of-Care & Miniaturized Platelet Aggregometers in the forecast period will drive the market in the forecast period

Based on product, the platelet aggregation devices market is segmented into systems, reagents, consumables & accessories. The Systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2015. This product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to factors such as continuous technological advancements in the field of sensors and detectors, rising trend of automation of platelet aggregation testing procedures.

On the basis of end user, the global platelet aggregation devices market is classified into standalone hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users (blood banks & pharmaceutical-biotechnology companies)

North America region accounted for the largest market share in Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market, in 2017. North America is also expected to show highest growth over the forecast period. The largest market share of North America can be attributed to the strong presence of device manufacturers in the region, growing number of surgical procedures, and rising awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the benefits offered by platelet aggregation testing in disease diagnosis.

Some of the key players operating in this market Siemens AG, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Accriva Diagnostics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, TEM Group etc.

Key benefits of the report:

Global, Regional, Country, Product, and End-user Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Product& End-user, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 07 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Target Audience:

Platelet Aggregation Devices providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity End-user, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Product Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

