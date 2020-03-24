The Global Body Shaper Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Market is growing by rising concern to pushing the body in a certain shape to provide a slim and smooth appearance.

Drastic change in consumer behavior, and an increasing number of consumers are seeking products online and purchasing various products, such as FMCG products, clothes and others could lead to a growth of market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by enhancing their external appearance. Rise in disposable income of consumers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, which leads to growth of market globally.

High initial investment required for new entrants to the lighting fixture production may hinder the adoption of market. Whereas growth of global online sales channels, along with an increase in the number of body shaper products through new product launches is fueling the market in projected year.

North America region accounted for largest market share in 2017 and have significant growth in the forecasted year. The style trends of shapewear are continuously changing in the US, with women being more inclined towards fashionable and stylish wears. Hence, dominant positions in the global market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Spanx Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Belly Bandit, Wacoal, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., PUMA NA, and Others.

Inquire more or share a questions if any before the purchase on this report @

