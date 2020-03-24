The Global Dental Surgical Instruments market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing aging population are some of the major drivers for Global Dental Surgical Equipment market.

Factors, such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing number of dental practitioners and dental clinics, and growing dental expenditure are expected to drive the Global Dental Surgical Equipment market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of dental surgical instruments and limited reimbursement for dental surgeries may expect to hinder the growth of the Global Dental Surgical Equipment market during the forecast period. The less stringent regulations would develop opportunity for the Global Dental Surgical Equipment market.

On the basis of instrument type, the Global Dental Surgical Instruments market is broadly segmented into handheld instruments, handpieces, lasers, electrosurgical systems, and ultrasonic instruments. The handheld instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for these instruments for performing various types of dental surgical procedures and increasing number of dental practitioners & dental clinics.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the Global Dental Surgical Instruments market is segmented into restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and other therapeutic areas. The restorative dentistry segment is projected to hold the largest share of this market. The increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, the adoption of dental implants, growing dental tourism, and increasing dental expenditure drive the demand for restorative dentistry.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the Global Dental Surgical Instruments market followed by North America. The largest share of the European region is mainly attributed to the increase in the incidence of dental problems associated with aging population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatments.

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Component Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

