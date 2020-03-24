The launch of novel biomarkers is expected to enhance the autoimmune diagnosis, which is likely to encourage the growth of the global Autoimmune Treatment market in the forecast period. In addition, the technological advancements in laboratory automation platforms and the rising number of product approval and launches are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

The lack of understanding regarding the basic etiology of various autoimmune diseases and the rising concerns over quality and standardization of immunoassay kits are expected to restrict the growth of the market. The shift from monoplex testing to multiplex testing is likely to generate potential opportunities in the next few years.

Based on technology, the Autoimmune Treatment market is segmented as bridge therapy, phototherapy, topical therapy, fecal bacteriotherapy, recombinant technology, diseases-modifying antirheumatic drugs, helminthic therapy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Rheumatoid arthritis leads the global Autoimmune Treatment market, due to high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis worldwide

Regionally, North America leads the global Autoimmune Treatment market, due to aging population, high incidences of autoimmune diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, and excessive R&D investment for the development of drugs for autoimmune diseases

Global Autoimmune Treatment market is dominated by Abott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca PLC, and Astellas Pharma Inc.

Global Autoimmune Treatment Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with tables and figures.

