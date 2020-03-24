Based on application, the medical marijuana market is segmented into chronic pain, arthritis, migraine, cancer, and others. Chronic pain is the largest application area of medical marijuana and is expected to continue leading the market during the coming years. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness among patients and healthcare providers regarding the potential benefits of using marijuana for relieving chronic pain, hence the market is growing.

Factors, such as excessive consumption of cannabis will induce tachycardia, which will in turn increase the risk of heart attack, especially for users who already suffer from heart disease or arrhythmias this is expected to hinder growth of the market.

The law allows patients with marijuana prescription to purchase the medicinal marijuana from pharmacies hence, it implies that it will offer lucrative opportunities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Based on route of administration, the medical marijuana market is segmented into inhalation, ingestion, and topical. Regionally, North America was the largest revenue generator in the medical marijuana market in 2017, because of high investments in research and development activities to investigate the potential medical applications of cannabinoids. Moreover, Canada and some states of the U.S. are planning to legalize the usage of marijuana for medical as well as recreational purposes.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BOL Pharma, Tilray, MedReleaf Corp, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Insys Therapeutics, Inc., Liberty Health Sciences., MGC Pharma, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, and Medical Marijuana, Inc

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Medical Marijuana Market — Industry Outlook

4 Medical Marijuana Market Applicationoutlook

5 Medical Marijuana Market Route Of Administration Of Molecule Outlook

6 Medical Marijuana Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

