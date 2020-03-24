The Global Lighting contactor Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% by 2026. Growing demand for advanced control in lighting system, increasing adoption of energy efficient lighting, increasing adoption of IoT in lighting industry, various government initiatives towards adopting advanced technology to save energy, rising adoption of light control systems, are some of the main factors to drive the growth of market.

Europe region is expected to hold largest market share by region owing to adoption of advanced technologies in this region, growing trend towards building smart cities in this region, and adoption for historical architects and buildings in this region are supporting the regional dominance.

Lack of standard regulatory framework is main challenge faced in this market. Government initiative towards energy savings and development of smart cities are growing as opportunity for the market.

The market application is dominated by indoor segment owing to rising awareness in installing energy efficient offices, commercial buildings, and smart residential are supporting the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Company Benchmarking, Legrand, Acuity and Rockwell Automation among others

Global Lighting contactor Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 05 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Lighting contactor Market — Industry Outlook

4 Lighting Contactor Market Segment By Application

5 Lighting Contactor Market By End User

6 Lighting Contactor Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

